Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Increases By 48.5%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the March 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 31.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 900,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

