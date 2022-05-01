Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expands By 53.3%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CareCloud by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ MTBC opened at $3.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

