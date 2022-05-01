Short Interest in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Increases By 50.0%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $70.00.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHKEZ)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.