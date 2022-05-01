Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rises By 38.6%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,800 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 1,665,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,078.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Vanke from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get China Vanke alerts:

China Vanke stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. China Vanke has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Vanke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Vanke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.