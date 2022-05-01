Short Interest in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Decreases By 33.3%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Shares of CYYHF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance services; automobile extended products and services, including spare parts and accessories, automobile decoration products, automobile care services, agency services of vehicle title registration, and vehicle inspection services; and agency services for automobile finance and insurance products.

