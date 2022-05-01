Short Interest in China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Decreases By 33.3%

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Shares of CYYHF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.09.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yongda Automobiles Services (CYYHF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yongda Automobiles Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.