Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Increases By 50.8%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.