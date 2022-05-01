Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Decreases By 33.0%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company also offers online casino wagering services. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.