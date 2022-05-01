Short Interest in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Drops By 30.2%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CDAQ opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.65. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAQ. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,762,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $14,430,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

