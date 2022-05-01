Short Interest in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Drops By 30.5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

