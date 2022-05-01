Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expands By 53.4%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 302,200 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

CYCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

