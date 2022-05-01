Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Decreases By 30.0%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DSEEY opened at $4.79 on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 5.59%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.