Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Decreases By 35.9%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 60,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 55,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,439. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $114.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

