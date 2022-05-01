Short Interest in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Drops By 35.7%

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.98. 38,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,813. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

