Short Interest in EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Expands By 41.7%

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,900 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 679,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.3 days.

EDRVF opened at $24.41 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $28.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

EDRVF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EDP Renováveis from €23.50 ($25.27) to €24.50 ($26.34) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.27) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

