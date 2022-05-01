Short Interest in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Declines By 31.3%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,675,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,685 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,892,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,097,000 after acquiring an additional 394,261 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,361,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth about $45,746,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,219,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,726 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

