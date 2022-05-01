Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Rises By 50.5%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 26.98%. Analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

