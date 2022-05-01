Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Grows By 41.5%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the March 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 918,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINV. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

FINV traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 510,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $384.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.