Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Increases By 46.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ FEMB remained flat at $$28.02 on Friday. 196,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,881. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,818.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

