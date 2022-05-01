Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Increases By 46.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FEMB remained flat at $$28.02 on Friday. 196,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,881. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.