Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Expands By 41.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after buying an additional 306,586 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,010,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 269,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

