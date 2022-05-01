Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Declines By 32.6%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

