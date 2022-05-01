Short Interest in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Drops By 32.7%

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 61.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 28.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTF opened at $7.11 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.0679 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

