Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Grows By 39.9%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the March 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 787,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in G Medical Innovations in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GMVD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,008 shares. G Medical Innovations has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

