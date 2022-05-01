Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expands By 47.4%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 201,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 513,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOP. StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 248,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,109. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

