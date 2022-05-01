Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Grows By 47.4%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 201,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. 248,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $253.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.73.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

