Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Grows By 47.4%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the March 31st total of 201,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.
About GasLog Partners (Get Rating)
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.