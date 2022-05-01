Short Interest in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) Declines By 31.1%

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ opened at $10.02 on Friday. Global Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

