Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Expands By 46.9%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $33.45.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.