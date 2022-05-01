Short Interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Drops By 31.5%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

GLNG opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.70. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.60.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

