Short Interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Drops By 31.5%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the March 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
GLNG opened at $22.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.70. Golar LNG has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $26.60.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.
Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.
