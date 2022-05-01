Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Declines By 29.5%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 37,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

