Short Interest in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Grows By 40.8%

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. 4,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Gores Technology Partners II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 460,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 164,002 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter valued at $2,465,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

