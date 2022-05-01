Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Drops By 35.0%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock opened at 17.58 on Friday. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12-month low of 17.07 and a 12-month high of 73.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of 20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of 24.43.

