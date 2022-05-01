Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Increases By 48.4%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the March 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Guardion Health Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,723. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

