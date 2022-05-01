Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Rises By 44.6%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. 5,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

