Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Expands By 41.2%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. 55,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th.
About Heineken (Get Rating)
Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
