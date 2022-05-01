Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Drops By 34.8%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HYSNY opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Hysan Development has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $8.75.
Hysan Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.
