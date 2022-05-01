Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Grows By 52.6%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of IH stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. iHuman has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Get iHuman alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iHuman during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iHuman during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iHuman by 428.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iHuman by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 126,489 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.