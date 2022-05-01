Short Interest in InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Rises By 42.4%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 188,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.92.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 102.61% and a return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium asset in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

