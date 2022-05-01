Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Declines By 31.1%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 202.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFCZF. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.90.

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average of $136.77. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

