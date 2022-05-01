Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 37.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

BSMR stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

