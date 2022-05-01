Short Interest in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Expands By 44.8%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 474,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

