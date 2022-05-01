Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Expands By 52.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,666,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 106,498 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $62.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.53.

