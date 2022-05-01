Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Decreases By 34.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 594,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after buying an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares in the last quarter.

