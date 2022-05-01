Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Decreases By 34.1%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,100 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 594,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ESGU stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.
