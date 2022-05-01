Short Interest in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) Grows By 48.8%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 969,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,128. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 1,212.98% and a negative return on equity of 216.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

JAGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the third quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 91,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

