Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Decreases By 59.9%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 79,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.40.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Japan Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.