Short Interest in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expands By 48.4%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the March 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 789,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. 1,011,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,047. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

