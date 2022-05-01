Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Declines By 56.3%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS KAJMY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.16. 426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262. Kajima has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Kajima Corporation engages in civil engineering, building construction, and real estate development and other businesses worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

