Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Expands By 51.2%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,500 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 371,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KB stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.59.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

