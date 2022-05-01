Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Decreases By 37.0%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 2,368,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Kingsoft stock remained flat at $$3.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Software and Others, and Office Software and Services. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

