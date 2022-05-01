Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Decreases By 37.0%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 2,368,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Kingsoft stock remained flat at $$3.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. Kingsoft has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $7.64.
About Kingsoft (Get Rating)
