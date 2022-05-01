Short Interest in Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Declines By 37.5%

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.06. 12,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. Koito Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $33.98 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

