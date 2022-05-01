Short Interest in Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Drops By 30.5%

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Lagardere stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. Lagardere has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $27.50.
Separately, AlphaValue cut Lagardere from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
