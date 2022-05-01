Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Expands By 53.3%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of LCAHW stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.58.
